Latest Tottenham transfer news: Journalist shares update on 'incredible' 22y/o club want to sign

The Sun's Alan Nixon has provided an update in regards to Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With Nuno Espirito Santo now in tow, Spurs appear to be ramping up their attempts to strengthen their defence and have been strongly linked with the 22-year-old Bologna star.

While answering a question from a supporter on Twitter yesterday, Nixon revealed that the two clubs weren't far apart in their valuation of Tomiyasu, though stressed Spurs must pay up in order to land their man.

"Same old story," he wrote.

"Pay the money and get the player.

"They’re not far apart. So …"

How much could Tomiyasu cost Tottenham?

Sky Sports recently suggested that Spurs had seen an offer worth around £15.5m rejected by the Italian side though talks are believed to be ongoing.

For their part, Bologna are understood to value the defender at around £17.2m.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato recently claimed the player had agreed provisional personal terms with Spurs.

Would he be a good signing for Tottenham?

Able to operate as either a right-back or in central defence, Tomiyasu has been noted for his pace, as well as his physicality.

According to FBREF data, his defensive output over the last year has been hugely impressive. In fact, he ranks within the top 79 percentile across Europe's major five leagues for interceptions per game and the top 99 for both aerial duels won and clearances made over the same period.

Outside of Serge Aurier and Davinson Sanchez (who have been linked away), no one at Spurs in Tomiyasu's positions average as many tackles per game (1.5, via WhoScored), so he would appear as if he can make an impact on a defence that struggled last season.

What has been said about Tomiyasu and Tottenham?

Speaking to Football Insider recently, former England striker Kevin Phillips described the player as 'incredible'.

“Look at Son, he’s an incredible player," he said.

"I hope Spurs are doing it for the right reasons, not for commercial reasons.

“Clubs have done that over the years and it hasn’t worked. I get it, from a commercial point of view.

“But I’d be more thinking about the football side of it. Looks at Takumi Minamino at Liverpool. That hasn’t gone down well and I hope he didn’t join Liverpool for that reason.

“Let’s hope this transfer is for footballing reasons, and Tomiyasu is incredible.”

