Italy reached the Euro 2020 final on Tuesday evening after beating Spain on penalties at Wembley.

Italy raced out of the blocks and they created the first chance inside five minutes as Nicolo Barella's lobbed effort struck the post. It wouldn't have counted though as the flag was raised for offside.

Spain started slowly but they grew into the game.

Dani Olmo had the best chance of the half as he found himself inside the box with a clear chance on goal.

He directed his shot towards the corner but his effort was well saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Roberto Mancini's side created the final chance of the opening 45 minutes as Roberto Insigne found Emerson inside the box, but the left-back's shot from a tight angle clipped the bar and went over.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock just after the break.

Sergio Busquets' long-range effort went narrowly over the bar before Federico Chiesa's low effort was well saved by Unai Simon.

Donnarumma was called into action again when Mikel Oyarzabal jinked inside and unleashed a fierce strike, but the Italian stopper produced a comfortable save.

The deadlock was then broken in stunning fashion by Chiesa.

The Juventus winger found himself in a dangerous position and he curled a majestic effort into the corner. Simon had absolutely no chance.

Spain would have been deflated by that goal but they really should have been level minutes later.

Koke clipped a lovely ball into the box but Oyarzabal couldn't make contact with the goal at his mercy.

Luis Enrique sent on Alvaro Morata and the substitute would draw his side level with 10 minutes remaining.

Olmo sent Morata clear on goal and the Juventus striker showed great composure to side-foot past Donnarumma and into the net.

Neither side could find a winner as the game went into extra-time.

Spain finished the 90 minutes as the better team and they continued their superiority in added on time.

Olmo fired a free-kick at goal and Donnarumma got down low to keep his effort out.

He could only palm the ball as far as Morata and the ball eventually went behind for a goal-kick after some pinball inside the box.

Leonardo Bonucci then cleared Marcos Llorente's goalbound effort as Spain continued to threaten Italy's goal.

Neither side could find a winner as the game went to penalties, which went as follows:

1. MISS - Italy 0-0 Spain (Manuel Locatelli)

2. MISS - Italy 0-0 Spain (Dani Olmo)

3. GOAL - Italy 1-0 Spain (Andrea Belotti)

4. GOAL - Italy 1-1 Spain (Gerard Moreno)

5. GOAL - Italy 2-1 Spain (Leonardo Bonucci)

6. GOAL - Italy 2-2 Spain (Thiago)

7. GOAL - Italy 3-2 Spain (Federico Bernardeschi)

8. MISS - Italy 3-2 Spain (Alvaro Morata)

9. GOAL - Italy 4-2 Spain (Jorginho)

Jorginho sealed Italy's spot in the final with the coolest of penalties.

Italy will now play either England or Denmark in the final on Sunday evening.

