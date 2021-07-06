Tottenham quiz: How well do you know Spurs' new manager Nuno Espirito Santo?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After being linked with a plethora of different managers in recent months, Tottenham Hotspur finally ended this particular saga by appointing Nuno Espirito Santo as Jose Mourinho's successor last week.

Tasked with transforming Spurs' fortunes next season, the 47-year-old will be keen to put his own stamp on the club's squad by drafting in some fresh faces this summer.

Meanwhile, Nuno will also have to resolve Harry Kane's future as the England international has become the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation since the culmination of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

During his managerial career to date, Nuno has experienced plenty of highs as well as some lows.

After guiding Rio Ave to two domestic cup finals in his second season in charge of the club, Nuno was handed over the reins at the Mestalla in 2014 as he joined Valencia.

Whilst he did manage to secure Champions League qualification by leading the Spanish side to a fourth place finish in La Liga, he eventually decided to part ways with the club in November 2015.

Following a short spell at Porto, Nuno led Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Premier League in 2018.

Having played a key role in helping the West Midlands-based club establish themselves at this level, the Portuguese boss opted to call time on his stint earlier this year.

Now set to guide Spurs into a new dawn, it will be intriguing to see whether Nuno is able to achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight later this year.

Here, in our latest Tottenham quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of your new manager by taking a look back at his coaching career to date.

Which club did Nuno sign Joao Cancelo from during his time in charge of Valencia? How many Champions League games has he won as a manager?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Spurs fans!

1 of 12 What was Wolves' joint-best Premier League finish during Nuno Espirito Santo's time in charge? 7th 10th 8th 9th

News Now - Sport News