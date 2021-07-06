Liverpool transfer news: Reds in talks to cash-in on "rare breed"

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool are in talks with several clubs over the sale of Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Xherdan Shaqiri?

Anfield Central claim that Liverpool are in talks with three teams over the sale of Shaqiri this summer and the Reds are looking to secure a £15m fee for the 29-year-old.

The report suggests that the Merseyside outfit have already received several offers for the winger and Liverpool are confident that their asking price will soon be met.

Sevilla and Lazio reportedly lead the race for the Switzerland international, while AS Roma are long-term admirers of the forward.

What has James Pearce said about Shaqiri?

In November, journalist Pearce called Shaqiri a rare breed and was impressed by his breath-taking technique.

Speaking on The Athletic's The Red Agenda Podcast, Pearce said, "I absolutely love watching him. He’s just a real rare breed, isn’t he, with that ability to create something out of nothing.

"Just incredible intelligence as well as the breath-taking technique," he added. "Thank God he stayed put."

How did Shaqiri perform at the European Championships?

Shaqiri has arguably been one of the players of the tournament at the European Championships this summer.

According to WhoScored, Shaqiri was the best performer for his national team at the Euros with a rating of 7.24. In five appearances at the tournament, the attacker netted three goals and registered one assist for Switzerland.

The 29-year-old was the most creative presence in the side at the championships this summer, as no player made more key passes per game than the Liverpool man with two and he also had 2.2 shots per game.

Shaqiri has often stepped up for Switzerland as according to Transfermarkt, in 96 appearances for his country he has notched 26 goals and 25 assists.

Can Liverpool afford to let Shaqiri leave the club?

Maybe not.

Liverpool's attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are incredible assets for Jurgen Klopp to have at his disposal, however beneath them there is a considerable lack of quality depth.

Divock Origi and Shaqiri were the only backup options to the Reds' attackers this season and the Merseyside outfit should be looking to strengthen their forward ranks this summer.

Shaqiri should only be allowed to leave Liverpool if they can retrieve a hefty offer for the 29-year-old. Even then, if the Switzerland international is indeed let go in the transfer window, then the Reds must look to replace him adequately.

