Man United transfer news: Inter Milan eye summer deal for Old Trafford misfit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United left-back Alex Telles could become a loan target for Inter Milan this summer, despite only joining the Red Devils last October.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Alex Telles?

Less than 12 months on from his £15.4m arrival at Man United, Telles has been linked with a temporary move away from the club this summer.

According to Calcio Mercato, Inter Milan could pursue a loan deal for the out of favour United defender.

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about Telles?

Telles has struggled for game-time under Man United boss Solskjaer this season and the Norwegian recently sympathised with the Brazilian's frustrations.

As per Manchester United's official club website in May, Solskjaer said, "I think anyone who doesn't play as much as they'd like would be frustrated and disappointed."

"Alex is a very good lad, I've had conversations with him, of course. He knows that when you're at Man United you're challenging against the very best for a place and Luke has had a fantastic season and has kept fit for longer, but Alex, whenever he's played, has done really well."

Raphael Varane VERY CLOSE to joining Man United! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How did Telles perform in his debut Premier League season at Man United?

When Telles did get an opportunity to impress, the 28-year-old put in relatively strong performances for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season.

Despite making just nine top flight appearances this term, the Brazilian registered two assists and gave a strong account of himself in the defensive third. According to WhoScored, he made 1.6 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per league game in the 2020/21 campaign.

The 5 ft 11 defender proved to be an attacking threat from the left flank for United this season, as he ranked third in the squad for key passes with 1.3 per league game and also completed 1.3 accurate crosses each outing.

1 of 15 How much did Manchester United pay for Angel Di Maria? £70m £59.7m £45m £50m

Why did Telles struggle for game time?

Luke Shaw's incredible form throughout the season made him somewhat undroppable for Solskjaer in the Premier League. The 25-year-old featured in 32 games in England's top flight and contributed to six goals this term.

Injuries also played some part in Telles' absence from the side throughout the 2020/21 campaign as according to Transfermarkt, the defender was out of action for five games of the season.

Telles should be playing regular football at this stage of his career and whether he will fight for his place at United or seek a new challenge at Inter Milan remains to be seen.

News Now - Sport News