Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could spend up to £200m this summer

According to Dean Jones, Arsenal could spend big this summer with a possible outlay of up to £200m in the transfer window.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal's transfer plans?

Jones claims that Arsenal could spend £150m-£200m on transfer fees this summer as Arteta looks to make improvements to his squad.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “About a month ago I was told that Arsenal will spend £150m-£200m in this window, people laughed at it. But, that’s where they’re heading.

"They’re looking at spending £20m on a goalkeeper, £55m on a centre-back, £8m on a full-back, £20m on a midfielder that most people haven’t heard of. Then they want to spend another £30m on an attacking midfielder. Then they’ll go and sign a striker as well which is £30m-£40m."

The journalist added, "It’s realistic that Arsenal will have a big spend this summer."

To hear what Jones said in full about Arsenal's spending plans, check out the video below...

Who are Arsenal already close to signing?

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Arsenal are set to complete the signings of Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga in the next few days.

The famed journalist revealed that Tavares will cost the north London side €8m plus add ons and Lokonga will join the Gunners for €17.5m, excluding additional clauses.

Could any players leave this summer?

90min claimed in April that Arsenal would consider offloading Alexandre Lacazette this summer to raise funds to upgrade in other areas of the squad.

The report suggested that Inter Milan, Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid would all be prepared to make an offer for the Frenchman.

Last month Sky Sports claimed that Roma are in advanced negotiations to sign Arsenal's Granit Xhaka. The Gunners reportedly value the midfielder at £21.5m and personal terms are not expected to be an issue between the Switzerland international and the Italian side.

Xhaka had a strong tournament at the European Championships this summer and helped his side reach the quarter-final stages. The 28-year-old made more tackles than any player in Switzerland's squad with 2.8 per game.

Where do Arsenal need to strengthen most?

David Luiz left Arsenal earlier this summer upon the expiry of his contract, which leaves just Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Gabriel as their remaining options at centre-back.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners are set to table a third bid for Brighton's Ben White and remain confident of concluding a deal for the England international.

Arsenal also need some fresh bodies in midfield. Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have both returned to Real Madrid following the expiration of their loan spells, and with Xhaka potentially leaving as well reinforcements are required in the middle of the park.

