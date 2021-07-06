Chelsea transfer news: Big update on 'interested' Dortmund star Erling Haaland

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is interested in joining Chelsea this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

Ian McGarry recently revealed on The Transfer Window Podcast that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Haaland ahead of a potential summer move to Stamford Bridge.

The journalist suggested that discussions between Dortmund and the Champions of Europe are ongoing, and Jones has largely endorsed that assessment.

What has Dean Jones said about Haaland?

Jones claims that Dortmund's Haaland is interested in a move to Chelsea this summer, and the Blues have been working behind the scenes on a deal for the Norwegian.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “Chelsea have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and in the case of Haaland, he’s interested in Chelsea which is interesting in itself because that wasn’t the case a year ago, probably not even a few months ago to be honest.

"He was always thinking he’d join a status club next and Chelsea didn’t really fit into where he thought he needed to be heading."

To hear what Jones said in full about Haaland potentially moving to Chelsea, check out the video below...

Where does Haaland’s current wage rank among Chelsea’s top earners?

According to Salary Sport, the 20-year-old currently earns a weekly wage of £141,000 per week at Dortmund. In comparison to Chelsea's top earners, Haaland would only rank as the ninth highest paid player at the London outfit.

However, reports from the Guardian last month claimed that Haaland's agent Mino Raiola would want his client to earn wages of around £300,000 per week at his future side.

If Chelsea were to match these demands, then the forward with 41 goals in the 2020/21 campaign would become the Blues' highest paid player.

How much would it cost to sign Haaland?

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed last month that Chelsea's interest in Haaland is 100% true but claimed that the Blues would have to submit a crazy bid worth more than €150m (£129.6m).

"For sure Chelsea want to try," said Romano. "If Chelsea want to do something crazy, and when I say crazy, it's more than €150m."

Jones echoed Romano and told The Football Terrace that it would take a massive offer to persuade Dortmund to sell the striker. He also suggested that Haaland could use Chelsea as a stepping stone to an even bigger club in the future.

The journalist said, "It's going to take a massive offer to get Haaland out of Borussia Dortmund this summer and it won't be easy... It can give Haaland the possibility to go and make his Real Madrid, Barcelona move further down the line."

