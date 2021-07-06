Italy are through to the Euro 2020 final after beating Spain on penalties.

It was an incredible 120 minutes at Wembley as both sides did battle for a place in Sunday's final.

Italy drew first blood on the hour mark when Federico Chiesa fired home past Unai Simon.

However, Alvaro Morata came off the bench to send the game into extra-time with a cool finish with his left foot.

Extra-time was a tense affair as both sides looked happy not to lose the match and were satisfied to rely on the lottery of a penalty shootout.

Fans of both nations must have been biting their fingernails as the two captains went for the coin toss.

However, Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini and Spain skipper Jordi Alba didn't appear to have any nerves whatsoever.

They enjoyed an incredible moment of sportsmanship before the toss to decide which ends the penalties would be taken at.

What a beautiful moment at such a tense time.

Italy went on to win the shootout with Jorginho scoring the winning penalty after Morata had missed his.

Italy will now face either England or Denmark in the final at Wembley on Sunday.

