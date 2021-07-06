Braun Strowman was always known for having a rather impressive physique, but the former WWE Superstar has wowed fans once again by sharing a video onto his social media platforms of him working out in the gym.

Braun Strowman, who was somewhat surprisingly released by WWE last month, shared the following video onto Twitter this afternoon, showing off his incredible physique with a new workout video.

The former Universal Champion accompanied the video with the caption "grow mother f'er grow", clearly showing that he's been working on improving on his already incredibly impressive physique now that he is no longer working for WWE.

This comes after Braun Strowman posted a video onto social media yesterday showing him posing as two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan while shotgunning a beer to celebrate Independence Day, which you can read more about by clicking here.

As previously stated, Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June of this year. Strowman was cut in the same batch of releases as Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana and former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

Reports about what the future holds for Braun Strowman are relatively scarce right now, but WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has stated that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is definitely interested in bringing the former Wyatt Family man into the company.

What made Bruan Strowman's release from WWE so surprising was how the company was using him beforehand. A few weeks before being cut by WWE, "The Monster Among Men" was part of the heavily praised WWE Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash alongside Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

