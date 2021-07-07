Italy booked their place in the Euro 2020 final after a dramatic victory against Spain on Tuesday evening.

Roberto Mancini's side took the lead in the 60th minute through Federico Chiesa.

Alvaro Morata was introduced with Spain needing a goal and he delivered as he rolled the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to restore parity.

Spain were the better team in extra-time but they could not find a winner as the game went to penalties.

And it was Italy who prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

Morata's miss gave Jorginho the chance to win the game for his side and the Chelsea midfielder showed nerves of steel to send his side to the final.

Italy's players, understandably, were jubilant after their victory was confirmed.

Many of their players went to celebrate with the Italian fans inside Wembley, including Leonardo Bonucci.

The Italian defender was involved in a comical moment with a steward who mistook him for a fan.

The steward appeared to try and stop Bonucci from getting back on the pitch after celebrating with Italy supporters and he wasn't best pleased.

You can view the moment below:

Hilarious. Many football fans enjoyed the moment and you can view some reaction below.

Bonucci spoke to the media after the game and he was overjoyed that his side have reached the Euro 2020 final.

“This is the toughest game I have ever played. I congratulate Spain for what they showed, but once again this Italy showed heart, determination and the ability to push through difficult moments and the lottery of penalties rewarded us,” Bonucci told RAI Sport, per football-italia.

“The victory you suffer for is always the most enjoyable one.

“We knew they could try a few surprises, as Luis Enrique has done that a few times in his career. They moved around a lot upfront and didn’t give us reference points, but we brought home a historic result with the heart of the Italians.

“Now there’s one more centimetre to go. Just one more centimetre. It’s incredible what we are doing. We’re in the Final, it is in five days, and we need the same hunger and spirit of sacrifice to bring this trophy home after many years.”

