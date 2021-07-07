Watford transfer news: Key Hornets ace linked with exit as Championship side eye move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford's preparations for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign are already well underway as manager Xisco Munoz looks to prepare his side for life in a new division.

The Spaniard's tactical nous helped the Hornets seal promotion with two games to spare last season as they proved to be too strong for their Championship rivals.

One of the key reasons for why they were able to embark on a fantastic run of form in the second-tier following the turn of the year was the presence of Will Hughes.

The 26-year-old emerged as a crucial component in Watford's 4-3-3 system as he thrived alongside the likes of Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Dan Gosling in the heart of midfield.

As a result of his eye-catching displays, Hughes' future has become the subject of speculation in recent weeks.

A report from The Athletic earlier this month revealed that the midfielder had entered talks with Watford over a new five-year deal amid interest from Premier League side Aston Villa.

In a fresh update concerning Hughes, another club are now understood to be weighing up a potential swoop.

According to the Daily Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop, Fulham manager Marco Silva is reportedly considering a potential swoop for the midfielder.

However, any future bid will depend on whether the Cottagers are able to keep Tom Cairney this summer as the Scotland international has recently been linked with a move to Sheffield United.

Silva signed Hughes from Derby County for a fee believed to be in the region of £8m during his time in charge of Watford.

Since this particular switch, the midfielder has gone on to make 118 appearances for the club in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Fulham are set to make their return to the Championship next month, it would be an almighty shock if Hughes decides to sacrifice top-flight football in order to seal a move to Craven Cottage.

Therefore, even if this report turns out to be true, it is unlikely that Watford will be willing to sell the midfielder during the current transfer window.

Having recorded an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 6.85 in the second-tier last season, Hughes will now be determined to play a crucial role in helping his side establish themselves in the top-flight.

In order to fend off interest from the likes of Villa and Fulham, it could be argued that Watford ought to offer the former Derby man a lucrative deal that will extend his stay past 2022 which is when his current contract expires.

