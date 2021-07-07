Lionel Messi will have the chance to finally win a major international tournament with Argentina on Saturday night after helping his national team reach the Copa America final on Tuesday evening.

The 34-year-old, who will compete in his fourth Copa America final, produced another excellent individual performance against Colombia.

Messi provided the assist for Lautaro Martinez’s early opening goal and went close to netting the winner at the end of normal time.

Luis Díaz’s equaliser on the hour-mark meant the semi-final tie was decided on penalties.

Messi stepped up and converted Argentina’s first penalty of the shoot-out after Juan Cuadrado had scored.

But goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was Argentina’s hero, producing three saves from Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona to inspire his team to glory.

Argentina subsequently won the shoot-out 3-2 and will now face Brazil in this weekend’s Copa America final.

"We have Emi who is a phenomenon," Messi said of his goalkeeper, per Goal, after the match. "We trusted him. We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games and now we are going to the final."

What did Emiliano Martinez say to Yerry Mina?

It was ironic that Mina missed his penalty after going viral for his penalty celebration after scoring in the quarter-final shoot-out against Uruguay earlier this week.

Despite the fact Mina’s penalty wasn’t the winner, the Everton defender still produced a flamboyant dance after converting past Fernando Muslera.

Fearing a repeat performance, Martinez reportedly Mina “You look scared” before facing the Colombian’s latest spot-kick.

The Argentine ‘keeper’s mind games clearly worked.

Video: Martinez saves Yerry Mina's penalty

This time it was Martinez who produced the funny celebration after making the save…

What did Lionel Messi say to Yerry Mina?

Messi briefly played with Mina at Barcelona but couldn’t resist mocking his former teammate following his antics against Uruguay.

Per Tyc Sports, Messi screamed at Mina: “Dance Now! Dance Now!” at the shell-shocked Colombian.

Watch the footage here…

Savage from Messi! He’s a different animal when he pulls on the Argentina shirt.

Was Lionel Messi getting revenge for Luis Suarez?

It’s surely no coincidence that Messi rubbed salt into Mina’s wounds because the centre-back’s flashy celebration was against Uruguay.

Messi is obviously very good friends with Luis Suarez, who stepped up after Mina and took Uruguay’s third penalty in the quarter-final shoot-out.

Messi, it seems, may have got revenge for his pal.

