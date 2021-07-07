Italy beat Spain in a penalty shootout to reach the final of Euro 2020.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw after extra time in what was a pulsating 120 minutes at Wembley.

In truth, it was a match that didn't deserve to be settled on the lottery of a penalty shootout.

Spain may have fancied their chances having progressed through the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout as they overcame Switzerland.

As Italy and Spain fans hid behind their sofas, the respective captains met in the centre circle for the coin toss.

But it seemed they weren't feeling any of the nerves.

Both Giorgio Chiellini and Jordi Alba shared a joke and a big embrace as referee Felix Brych went through the normal procedures.

Chiellini appeared to win the toss which meant Italy would go first in the shootout.

It's a long-standing belief that teams who go first in the shootout have an advantage.

After Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes allowed Villarreal to go first in the Europa League final penalty shootout, research emerged that suggested "the team that goes first in a penalty shoutout wins 60.5% of the time."

So Chiellini knew exactly what he was doing when he decided his side would take the first kick.

Despite Manuel Locatelli failing with the first penalty, misses from Spain's Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata allowed Jorginho the opportunity to send Italy to the final - an opportunity he took brilliantly.

It was another example of the advantage of the side taking the first penalty in a shootout going on to win.

And Spain defender Gerard Pique think it's unfair.

After he watched his side lose to Italy on spot-kicks, he tweeted: "It is no coincidence that the four rounds that have been so much in the @EURO2020 like in the @CopaAmerica the team that shoots first has won. Statistics say that the former has more options and in a tournament like this it does not seem fair to me that a draw should make you start at a disadvantage."

Pique moaning after a defeat? Where have we seen that before?

But does he have a point? What happened to the ABBA experiment where teams would take two consecutive kicks after the first penalty?

Maybe it's time to bring that out again...

