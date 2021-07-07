Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Denmark are 90 minutes away from the final of Euro 2020.

If Kasper Hjulmand’s side go all the way, it will be one of the most incredible stories in football history.

In their opening fixture of the tournament against Finland, talisman and arguably the nation’s greatest ever player - Christian Eriksen - suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half.

Due to a combination of luck and the incredible work from the medical team at the Parken Stadium that afternoon, Eriksen is about as healthy as someone could possibly be a few weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Denmark lost that opener against Finland after the match resumed but progressed through their group in second thanks to a 4-1 victory over Russia in their third group game.

A 4-0 win against Wales followed before a narrow 2-1 victory against the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

Now, they face England in the semi-finals at Wembley as they look to create an incredible footballing story.

Of course, the Danes have already won this competition.

Back in 1992, Denmark shocked Europe to win the European Championships in Sweden having qualified by default after Yugoslavia were disqualified.

With only eight teams in the tournament, Richard Moller-Nielsen’s side rode their luck to go all the way.

A 0-0 draw with England was followed up with a 1-0 loss to Sweden. However, like in this current tournament, Denmark won their final group match to sneak through with a 2-1 triumph against France.

They then beat the Netherlands on penalties in the semi-final before a 2-0 final victory against Germany.

Denmark had done it.

But how?

Well, footage has regularly gone viral of the final and shows how Denmark exploited the old back pass rule. Goals either side of half-time from John Jensen and Kim Vilfort gave Denmark a 2-0 lead and it was a lead they preserved by some rather cheeky tactics.

Peter Schmeichel and his defenders made the most of the goalkeeper being able to pick up back passes. Even when they had a free-kick on the halfway line, they pinged the ball 50 yards back to Schmeichel.

Take a look:

It was actually the last competitive match before the back-pass law was introduced - and thank goodness they changed it.

If Denmark beat England in the semis and take the lead in the final, Peter’s son, Kasper Schmeichel, will have to come up with an alternative tactic to waste time as a goalkeeper in order to win the European Championships.

Kasper is far more capable with his feet than his father and is used to dealing with back passes from his teammates.

Can he follow in his father’s footsteps and win the Euros with Denmark?

