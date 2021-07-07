Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Things heated up at WWE NXT Great American Bash last night, with several titles on the line and bitter rivals Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole going one-on-one once again.

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK def. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

MSK looked to continue their inspiring run as NXT Tag Team Champions and were forced to overcome the clinical brutality of Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher. The Blackheart appeared ready to once again grasp NXT gold after a crushing Powerbomb-Backbreaker to Wes Lee. Lee improbably kicked out and defied the odds as a chaotic exchange broke up a Thatcher ankle lock and allowed one-half of the championship duo to pull off a roll-up win.

Samoa Joe named special guest referee for Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano

The war of words between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano carried into NXT Great American Bash. Mr. Regal looked to sort order and set the stage for an epic black-and-gold encounter by naming Samoa Joe the special guest referee for next week’s title showdown.

LA Knight def. Cameron Grimes – Million Dollar Championship Match

LA Knight’s classless run as Million Dollar Champion made its way into NXT Great American Bash. With Cameron Grimes launching an offensive, LA Knight attempted to take off and leave the match, but he offered one more despicable act with a DDT of Grimes onto the Million Dollar Championship. With Grimes barely able to stand, Knight landed a soul-crushing BFT to ensure his rival would now suffer the unenviable fate of being his butler.

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell – NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark came ready for battle, but the chemistry of Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell proved formidable throughout the match. After a pair of debilitating holds left Shirai & Stark scrambling, the fully charged return of Tegan Nox caught the titleholders by surprise. The distraction allowed Shirai and Stark to catch the titleholders by surprise and score the win to become the new champions. Seeking retribution, a frenzied Stark attacked LeRae and chased her through the arena and out of sight.

Hit Row dropped bars with NXT North American Title cypher

Adam Cole def. Kyle O’Reilly

Old friends turned bitter rivals met again at NXT North American Bash, and the bad blood reached an all-time high. Kyle O’Reilly showed off his technical excellence throughout the match, but Adam Cole’s trash-talking ignited a rage in the normally “Kool” competitor. The two NXT standard-bearers pushed each other to the limit, but a final Panama Sunrise and Last Shot from Cole gave the self-proclaimed “Greatest Superstar in NXT history” another unforgettable triumph.

You can watch episodes of WWE NXT every Wednesday live in UK on BT Sport.

