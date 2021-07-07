Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Argentina will face their old rivals Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final after defeating Colombia on penalties on Tuesday night.

Lionel Messi provided the assist for Lautaro Martinez’s opening goal in the seventh minute; however, Colombia equalised on the hour-mark through Luis Diaz.

Messi hit the post late in the game but, with the scores still level after 90 minutes, the semi-final tie was decided on penalties.

Argentina's s**thousery vs Colombia in penalty shoot-out

We’ve seen some incredible s**thousery from Italy this summer at the European Championships but Argentina’s antics against Colombia at the Copa America will take some beating.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was Argentina’s hero at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia, saving three of Colombia’s penalties.

Normal time had seen 47 fouls and 10 yellow cards between the two South American nations and the shoot-out was equally as spicy.

Martinez, who plays his club football with Aston Villa, was trash-talking in the shoot-out.

The Premier League ‘keeper could be heard trying to psyche out Colombia’s Yerry Mina right up until the moment he struck the penalty, telling his opponent: “You look scared”.

He was also quoted saying: 'That ball looks big for you...I know you...You're nervous, I can see you're nervous...I know where you're going to shoot... chickens**t...'

His s**thouse tactics worked like a charm. Mina missed and Martinez celebrated like this…

Next, it was Messi’s turn to rub salt into the defender’s wounds.

“Dance Now! Dance Now!” Messi screamed at Mina.

Why? Well, there’s every chance that Messi was getting revenge for his friend, Luis Suarez.

What did Argentina players say to Edwin Cardona?

The s**thousery continued after Edwin Cardona saw his decisive spot-kick saved by Martinez.

Footage has gone viral on social media showing one of the players - Leandro Paredes has been mentioned, although other think it was German Pezzella - shouting “see you soon, fatty” at Cardona as Argentina’s players joined in the celebrations.

Watch the video here…

Brutal!

When do Argentina play Brazil in the Copa America final?

Can you imagine the antics we’ll see if Argentina beat Brazil at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night?

It promises to be an unmissable Copa America final.

What did Lionel Messi say about Emi Martinez?

In the aftermath of their win over Colombia, Messi hailed Martinez.

"We have Emi who is a phenomenon," Messi said of the Villa goalkeeper, per Goal, after full-time.

"We trusted him. We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games and now we are going to the final."

Messi has experienced heartache on three occasions in the Copa America final (2007, 2015 and 2016).

But at the fourth time of asking, the legendary forward will be hoping to lift a major international trophy with Argentina for the first time in his illustrious career.

