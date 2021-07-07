Dustin Poirier's strength coach has revealed how the American transformed his body from a featherweight fighter to one of the best lightweight fighters in the UFC today.

The Diamond started his career in the lightweight category and won eight of his nine fights before switching to featherweight in 2011. Until 2014, Poirier fought 11 times, winning eight of his bouts.

The knockout defeat to Conor McGregor in 2014 was Poirier's last fight in the featherweight category as he returned to lightweight the following year. He lost three fights during his time in the 145lb division, and it's now been revealed that he always struggled to cut down to that weight.

His first fight back in the lightweight division, where he is most comfortable inside the Octagon, was against Carlos Diego Ferreira, which he won via knockout.

So far, Poirier has had 14 bouts since returning to lightweight and has won 11 of them. This includes a knockout victory over McGregor in January. He also won the interim lightweight championship in 2019 before losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Below you can see Poirier's body transformation from featherweight to lightweight, and the gain in muscle is clear to see.

Featherweight

Lightweight

Poirier's strength coach Phil Daru, who has worked with him for five years, spoke about his transformation.

Speaking to The Sun, Daru said: "I think the added strength in general has definitely helped his power. If we can increase his overall muscle mass and not just pure weight, his body fat obviously isn't going to generate too much power, right?

"So we want to make sure he has the strength there to do it, so that's what we've focused on over the last four and a half years. But you don't want to get too strong and only worry about force, because you become slower."

The switch to lightweight has certainly helped Poirier, as he is currently No.1 in the UFC lightweight rankings. His coaches have certainly done a really good job on his strength and agility which has helped him become one of the best fighters in the world at present.

The Diamond takes on McGregor for a third time this weekend at UFC 264 and he will be eager to defeat him once again. He posted a picture of himself on Instagram and looks in very good shape ahead of the fight.

Read more: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3: UK Time, Date, Tickets, Betting Odds, Location And More

It will certainly be interesting to see whether Poirier overcomes McGregor again or not.

