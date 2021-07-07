Things are heaping up at the Capitol Wrestling Center, as it was announced on last night's show that Samoa Joe will serve as the special enforcer for the NXT Championship match between Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano that is slated to take place on next week's show.

The segment on last night's show saw Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross exchange a pretty intense war of words, with Kross saying that when Gargano wakes up, he puts on his wife's jeans. This led to Gargano responding that the NXT Champion couldn't even lace Candice LeRae's boots.

The verbal sparring between Gargano and Karrion Kross seemed to get under the skin of William Regal, who then announced that Samoa Joe will be the special guest referee for the match next week, which proved to be music to the ears of Johnny Gargano.

Later on in the show, Samoa Joe said that he doesn't intend on impacting the outcome of the match next week between Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano, but did warn both men to not "provoke" him, which has been the theme over the last few weeks.

Samoa Joe was brought into NXT last month as the enforcer for NXT General Manager William Regal. In his first few weeks back with the Black and Gold brand, Joe has had physical altercations or run-ins with the likes of Pete Dunne, Adam Cole and the aforementioned Karrion Kross.

Samoa Joe has not wrestled since February 2020, but the former United States Champion revealed in a recent interview that he is "absolutely" working to get cleared for an in-ring return, which could be why matches between Joe and several top names at the Capitol Wrestling Center keep getting teased.

You can watch next week's blockbuster episode of WWE NXT, and every single episode for that matter, live in the UK on BT Sport.

