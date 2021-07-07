Celtic Transfer News:Christophe Berra makes bold Aaron Hickey claim

Aaron Hickey's former Hearts teammate Christophe Berra reckons that the starlet can become a Celtic mainstay should he join the Hoops, the Scottish Sun reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aaron Hickey?

Celtic have made a move to bring the 20-year-old back to Scotland, with the Bhoys reported to have made a £3.5M bid for the Bologna left-back.

Should Hickey end up joining the Hoops, Berra has no doubts that the full-back will do well for them. Indeed, he has tipped his one-time Tynecastle colleague to stay with the Bhoys for years, and make himself a fixture in the side.

What Hickey's former teammate think of his Celtic prospects?

"I’m pretty confident Aaron would be a quality player for them," Berra said, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.

"Aaron could go back there, do really well and then get another big move. Then again, he might return and spend the next ten years of his career with Celtic and be a mainstay - which would be great for them."

The Raith Rovers centre-back also reckons that if Hickey can keep fit, he can play well at both domestic and international level for a long time.

"As long as he can stay fit, with the right attitude and remain grounded, there’s no reason why Aaron couldn’t become a big player for Celtic and Scotland," Berra stated.

Berra knows what it takes to perform on the international stage, as he made 41 appearances for Scotland, scoring four goals.

When did Hickey break into the Hearts first-team?

Hickey might only be a youngster still, but he has been playing first-team football since he was 16 years old.

Indeed, Hearts boss Craig Leven started the full-back in the 2019 Scottish Cup Final against Celtic. All in all, Hickey played 34 games for the Tynecastle side before making the move to Italy.

It is a positive sign for the Hoops that the youngster has played so many first-team games already, as that means that he will not need time to bed into the squad should he join Celtic.

In theory at least, Hickey can be put into the first-team straight away.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Could Hickey be a versatile option for the Hoops?

One interesting aspect of Hickey possibly joining the Bhoys is that he is capable of playing positions other than left-back.

As highlighted by Transfermarkt, he has played at centre-back and right-back throughout his career - albeit incredibly briefly.

It seems most likely that should Hickey make the move to Glasgow then he will play at left-back, but it does suggest there is opportunity to use the teenager in different capacities going forward if Celtic need him to do so.

Only time will tell in that respect, but with the Bhoys on Champions League duty in a fortnight, Ange Postecoglou and the club will want any deal done soon.

News Now - Sport News