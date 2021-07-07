We've reached the pointy end of a Euro 2020 that has already delivered more than we could have ever dreamed.

The first semi-final between Spain and Italy was an absolute blockbuster and, barring any further mass drama, will comfortably go down as the game of the tournament.

While it was by no means a high scoring affair, the sheer weight of quality on show was simply unmatched.

Both sides were playing their best football so far and, in front of a near-capacity Wembley, it made for stunning viewing.

It was the sort of game that had neutral fans absolutely begging for extra time just so they could lap up more of the wizardry that was unfolding before them.

Sadly, someone has to lose these game and, after goals from Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata, it was Italy who would win through on penalties.

So with England set to take on Denmark tonight, here are five things you might have missed from a superb day at the Euros:

Spinazzola singing the national anthem with his son

The Azzurri suffered a massive blow over the weekend when Leonardo Spinazzola ruptured his achilles tendon during their quarter-final clash with Belgium.

It was a crushing moment for the 28-year-old who had been playing some of the best football of his life but, while he couldn't be present in person, he certainly was in spirit.

A video has emerged of the Italian flyer passionately singing the national anthem with his son from the comfort of his home as he begins his recovery from surgery.

Brilliant.

'Ole, ole, ole, ole, ole, Spina, Spina'

As the Italian squad celebrated their momentous victory, they made sure to remember their stricken colleague.

Gathered in a group on a pitch they sang Spinazzola's song to make sure he knew they were thinking about him.

Lovely stuff.

Roberto Mancini's redemption

Italy have been the talk of the championships and it is all because of the work of Roberto Mancini.

The former Manchester City boss has transformed the Italians from a laughing stock to an unbeatable winning machine.

However, while he will do all he can to keep the plaudits aimed firmly at his players, there was a nice moment of personal redemption for the boss on Tuesday night.

Having lost his two major tournament semi-finals with Italy as a player at the 1988 Euro's and the 1990 World Cup, Roberto finally broke his duck with the victory over Spain in London.

Rio Ferdinand thinks England can beat Italy

Present on media duty for the BBC, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand's confidence that England could win the whole bang-shoot only grew as he watched a football masterpiece unfold in front of him.

In the aftermath of the stunning clash, Ferdinand was in no doubt that this is England's tournament to lose.

UEFA's invitation to Christian Eriksen

The early stages of the tournament were overshadowed by harrowing events in Copenhagen after Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

In front of horrified fans and players alike, medics worked frantically, and heroically, to save his life before he was rushed off to hospital for further treatment.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Thankfully, Christian pulled through and is already beginning his recovery.

In an incredible gesture, UEFA have invited Christian, his wife and the six medics who attended to his cardiac arrest to Sunday's final at Wembley.

No confirmation has yet been made as to whether Christian will attend.

1 of 18 The ultimate penalty quiz: Where was this penalty placed? (Andrea Pirlo v Eng 2012) A B C D

News Now - Sport News