West Ham transfer news: Irons considering approach for "very tidy" Euro 2020 ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are keen on signing Gent forward Roman Yaremchuk, according to Eurosport.

What's the latest transfer news involving Yaremchuk?

Yaremchuk has spent the last four years in Belgium, but he could now be set for a move to England's top-flight, with West Ham tracking the striker.

It has been reported that the Irons are "seriously considering" stepping up their interest in the 25-year-old and making an offer to Gent for his services.

What were Yaremchuk's stats in 2020/21?

The attacker had a very impressive domestic campaign with Gent, scoring 17 goals in 28 matches during the regular league season.

He then continued that form in the play-off rounds, netting three more times in six appearances. Meanwhile, he also got to experience European football at club level, taking part in Champions League qualifying and the group stages of the Europa League.

Across all competitions, Yaremchuk scored 23 goals in 43 games.

Raphael Varane VERY CLOSE to joining Man United! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Does Yaremchuk already know anyone in the West Ham squad?

Yes he does.

Yaremchuk plays in the same national team as West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko, and the pair linked up brilliantly for Ukraine during Euro 2020.

Both players scored in Ukraine's opening two games of the tournament, with Yarmolenko also getting two assists in the competition, while Yaremchuk got one.

This highlights how influential the duo were in getting Ukraine through to the quarter-finals before they exited the championships on Saturday night when they lost 4-0 to England.

Yaremchuk got the seal of approval from former England striker Daniel Sturridge during the tournament, who wrote on Twitter: "Yaremchuk is a problem. Very tidy."

1 of 10 Where did Lukasz Fabianski start his career? Lech Poznan Arsenal Wisla Krakow Legia Warsaw

Would Yaremchuk be a good signing for West Ham?

Yaremchuk produced consistent numbers in his first three regular seasons in Belgium, as he scored 9, 8 and 10 goals in these campaigns.

However, he seems to have taken his game to the next level this year. He racked up 17 goals this time around, including two hat-tricks, while he also provided six assists, highlighting how he is fully capable of creating goals as well as scoring them.

West Ham need another striker in their ranks ahead of next season, as they are currently too reliant on Michail Antonio remaining fit, something which he has struggled to do at times - he missed 12 league games through injury in 2020/21.

Yaremchuk has just had the best goalscoring year of his career, and at 25, it seems that he is starting to hit his peak. By adding the 29-cap international to their squad, West Ham would have two high-quality options up top who can feed off one another, while also ensuring that neither player gets burnt out during what promises to be a busy season for the Hammers with European football on the horizon.

News Now - Sport News