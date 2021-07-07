Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The eight competitors slated to take part in the upcoming 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament, which was announced last week, were unveiled during the NXT Great American Bash show last night.

Below is a list of the names that are slated to take part in the tournament later this summer, and a little bit of information about them:

Carmelo Hayes - formerly Christian Casanova. Joined WWE in February 2021 after time on the US independent circuit working for the likes of GCW and Limitless.

Trey Baxter - formerly Blake Christian. Wrestled for the likes of New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling prior to joining WWE this year.

Andre Chase - formerly Harlem Bravado in EVOLVE. Defeated Guru Raaj on 205 Live last week to qualify for the Breakout tournament.

Duke Hudson - formerly Brendan Vink. Appeared on WWE Raw last year alongside MVP and Shane Thorne.

Josh Briggs. Signed with WWE in August 2020 after spending a lot of his developmental years in EVOLVE.

Joe Gacy. Defeated Desmond Troy on 205 Live last week to qualify for the Breakout tournament in his first match with WWE since signing in August 2020.

Ikemen Jiro - formerly Jiro Kuroshio. Joined WWE in December 2020 after several years in Japan. Has wrestled on 205 Live over the last few months.

Odyssey Jones - formerly Omari Palmer. Wrestled a dark match before SmackDown last month against Robert Roode.

The tournament is slated to commence on next week's episode of WWE NXT, when Ikemen Jiro and Duke Hudson go one-on-one in the first first round match-up.

For those curious about what being in the Breakout tournament can do for you, the likes of Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, all of whom are now regular fixtures on NXT TV, were all part of the first tournament in 2019.

You can watch next week's blockbuster episode of WWE NXT, and every single episode for that matter, live in the UK on BT Sport.

