England fans assembled outside Wembley for last week's Euro 2020 clash with Germany were delighted when a man appearing to be Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joined them for a pre-match beer.

Of course, it wasn't the Anfield boss himself, but rather an extremely convincing lookalike. That fact didn't stop footage of the festivities from going viral. Clips of the man downing cans and belting out 'Football's Coming Home' while on the shoulders of Three Lions supporters quickly swirled around social media.

The individual in question was later revealed to be 61-year-old Londoner Ray Cornwell. However, when dressed up in a full Liverpool tracksuit, looked remarkably similar to the 54-year-old German.

Even Good Morning Britain reporter Jonathan Swain was fooled, excitedly telling host Lorraine Kelly about his encounter with 'Klopp' outside the national stadium.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Cornwell admitted that the ITV staff member is far from the only member of the media to have made that mistake.

"A German television crew came up to me outside Wembley asking to interview me. They started speaking to me in German and I had to tell them that I'm not Jurgen Kopp but I'm 'Cheeky Jurgen'.

"The ITV reporter thought I was the real Jurgen Klopp and that just shows how good I am. I have nothing but sympathy for him because around 60% of the people I meet when I'm doing my Klopp routine really believe it's him."

Despite how convincing his act is, Cornwell does not ply his trade as a Klopp impersonator. Put simply, he doesn't need to. The father-of-three revealed that he has a vast business empire, which has netted him millions of pounds over the years.

A thriving property development company in central London, hotels in France and Morroco and a classic car hire business are all part of Cornwell's diverse portfolio of commercial interests.

"I'm a self-made man who came from very humble beginnings in South East London," he stated modestly.

"You could say that I'm very successful but what gives me great joy and satisfaction is being 'Cheeky Jurgen'. I just love it."

1 of 15 Who did Liverpool beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? West Bromwich Albion Newcastle United West Ham United Leeds United

Although Cornwell enjoys paying tribute to the Liverpool boss, it turns out that he is actually a passionate Millwall supporter. He does now, however, consider himself to be an "honorary" fan of The Reds.

Given how well-received his appearance at Wembley was, we suspect that he will be welcomed at Anfield with open arms - regardless of his other allegiances.

News Now - Sport News