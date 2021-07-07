A video on YouTube is claiming to prove that Tyson Fury did in fact cheat in his fight against Deontay Wilder.

However, this video in question is trying to claim the Gypsy King cheated in BOTH fights, not just the second one!

The Bronze Bomber has often accused the 32-year-old of cheating in the second fight and reiterated his statements while speaking to Premier Boxing Champions.

Wilder said: “They saw no evil. They didn’t speak of it. You can’t not see it!. Gloves do not bend, your wrist does not bend. It doesn’t have loose space in it. It’s impossible, impossible for that to happen. On top of all the other things!

“I was done wrong. The title for [the next fight] is retaliation. It showed me their true colours. I’m not as nice as I used to be. I’m not the same person. My mind is very violent."

A video, which has been uploaded to YouTube, however, claims Fury might have cheated in his fight against Wilder, but not just in the second fight.

In the video, it's shown that the referee count in the first fight may have been too slow and too kind to Fury. As we all know, in the 12th and final round, Wilder dropped his British opponent with a brutal shot, and the footage is showing that the count by the referee that night wasn't accurate.

Then fast forward to the second fight, the video shows the Gypsy King's gloves flap after he lands a punch, something that might suggest there was something unusual going on.

You can watch the video in its entirety below... and you can also make your own mind up.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

Fury and Wilder lock horns later this month for a third, and hopefully final time, which seemed unlikely earlier this year. It seemed that the Gypsy King would be fighting fellow Brit Anthony Joshua to unify the heavyweight division, before an arbitration judge ruled that he would have to fight Wilder.

In their last fight, the Bronze Bomber was beaten comprehensively, so he will be eager to avenge that defeat and become the first fighter to beat Fury.

As for his claims regarding the latter's cheating, we can't say anything unless there is definitive proof. A YouTube video certainly doesn't seem enough unless it's from an official source.

Wilder, in an interview with 78 TV SPORTS, said that Fury and his team are planning something for the trilogy fight.

He claimed: "You think he ain't gonna try to cheat this time? Oh they're thinking, they're coming up with a master plan."

It will be interesting to see how the fight unfolds and who comes out on top.

