Nintendo Switch OLED: How Much Will It Cost?

The Nintendo Switch OLED was recently announced and we have all the details you need to know around the price of the console.

Nintendo already has the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite available to fans, and now the gaming community has another console available to get their hands on.

Many players did believe that a new console would be coming out; however, they believed that it would be the Nintendo Switch Pro.

This was somewhat of a shock announcement, and now the Switch OLED is one of the most highly anticipated releases for this year.

Nintendo Switch OLED Price

The Nintendo Switch OLED will cost $350 in the United States of America and £309.99 in the United Kingdom. This is a very decent price for a new console, especially one that is bringing new features like a new adjustable stand, a new dock, and 64GB of install storage.

The cost of the Nintendo Switch itself is around £279, so the new and improved model is only a fraction more expensive than the first edition of the handheld console.

This price should see fans be even more excited to pick up the Switch OLED and it is good to see that Nintendo have not overpriced the console.

For fans who might have been worried about whether the console would be compatible with current games, there is great news.

The console will be compatible with all Nintendo Switch games and also compatible with the Joy-Con controllers.

The gaming community felt like a new Nintendo Switch console was needed, and it is good to see that Nintendo have been listening to their fan base.

With a few months still left to go until the release of the Switch OLED, we are hoping that more details will be released around what we can expect, and hopefully there are many other new features which will be revealed soon.

The price should not change, and this will be the same price for gaming fans who want to pre-order the console.

