Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton does not mind who his teammate is going to be at Mercedes for next season onwards, with the Briton apparently seeing George Russell as an 'interesting candidate.'

The 7-time Formula 1 World Champion penned a new contract with the Silver Arrows over the weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix, keeping him with the team until at least the end of 2023.

Indeed, there's now going to be growing speculation over who will be partnering him as F1 enters a new era of technical regulations in 2022, as Valtteri Bottas and George Russell appear to be the two with the most chance.

Both their contracts are up at the end of the season with Mercedes and Williams respectively and, with Russell a part of the Merc driver programme, many have suggested that it will only be a matter of time before he is promoted to get behind the wheel of a Silver Arrows on a full-time basis.

There's also been talk that Hamilton would prefer Bottas as a teammate, though, for the way the Finn does not appear to upset the apple cart, with him even going as far to say that he has been the best partner he has had in the sport so far.

Wolff, though, has revealed that Lewis sees George as an 'interesting candidate' and has no preference for his partner next year onwards, whilst also revealing that it's not bothered Bottas at all that Hamilton's deal has been sorted first:

“No. Lewis is part of the team and we are discussing all that, in the same way I am discussing almost everything with Valtteri,” Wolff said after being asked whether Hamilton had a say on who drives the second car.

“I asked him ‘is it okay for you announcing [Hamilton’s new deal] and he was like ‘I don’t care’. So everything is out in the open.

“Lewis obviously really enjoys being with Valtteri, but equally he sees George coming up as an interesting candidate for the future, so he is absolutely neutral to whoever sits in the second car.”

