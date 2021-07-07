After not appearing on WWE television for coming up to ten months, Tegan Nox made her long-awaited return from injury to WWE NXT last night at the special Great American Bash show.

It was revealed during last night's show that Nox was the subject of the battery charging vignettes that had been airing on NXT television over the last few weeks.

One of the vignettes aired during the NXT Women's Tag Team title match which saw Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defend their belts against Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

During the match, Tegan Nox appeared on the stage and stared down Candice LeRae. The distraction allowed Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to take advantage and pick up the win over their opponents.

NXT announced in September 2020 that Tegan Nox had torn her ACL and would be out of the ring for a significant period of time. Reports have suggested that Nox wrestled a dark match before Raw on Monday night, so it seems like she is very much ready to return to the ring after coming back to TV last night.

Prior to her injury, Tegan Nox was in a storyline with Candice LeRae on NXT TV. Based on what went down on last night's show, it seems as if WWE is planning on having the two pick their story back up now that Nox is fit and back on television.

Tegan Nox has been incredibly unlucky when it comes to injuries during her time with WWE, and we all hope that the Welshwoman can stay healthy over the next few weeks and months.

Last night's NXT Great American Bash show was rather jampacked, and you can get a full rundown of exactly what went down at the Capitol Wrestling Center last night by clicking here.

You can watch episodes of WWE NXT every Wednesday live in UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News