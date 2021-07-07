Fall Guys Season 5: New Theme Leaked

Fall Guys Season 5 will be on its way in July and the possible theme of this season has been leaked.

The platform battle royale game has been thoroughly enjoyed by many, and has picked up a lot more popularity than expected by developers Mediatonic.

The current season has a futuristic theme, and this has been great fun, but as we start to get closer to the release of season 5, gamers start to get a bit bored of the current theme.

Read More: Fall Guys Season 5: What Is The Release Date?

A new theme always makes the game fresh and hopefully this leaked theme for season 5 excites the gaming community.

Read More: Fall Guys Season 5: Theme, Battle Pass, Release Date, Trailer, Maps and All You Need To Know

Fall Guys Season 5 Theme

If these leaks are to be believed, it seems like we will be going to a very different theme from the futuristic one we currently have.

It takes a lot of work picking a new theme, as everything in the game will evolve around that theme when a new season comes out.

A video on YouTube from HorizonPlayz reveals that the theme will be related to pirates. This is a very exciting change and can bring about some very exciting skins and maps with it.

A pirate theme will be quite different to one ever seen before in the game and it gives the developers a lot to play with.

You can bet that there will be pirate related skins, with eye patches and all to really get fans hooked on the new theme.

Hopefully it lives up to expectations and fans get a great new season. With this new season, there will also be a new battle pass, and this battle pass will have lots of pirate themed content.

As always there will be 100 levels of the battle pass for players to grind their way through before the season ends in order to unlock all the content available.

Now the theme has been leaked, the anticipation will build, and hopefully Fall Guys release more information around the new season before it arrives.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will provide all the latest updates as they happen.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News