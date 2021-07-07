Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Footage has been released of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel's bizarre crash at the end of the Austrian Grand Prix, which resulted in both careering off onto the grass at the Red Bull Ring.

The two drivers are good friends, stemming from their time together as team-mates at Ferrari, but the closeness got a little too much on Sunday afternoon as they collided on the final lap of the Grand Prix.

Vettel had been looking to overtake Kimi after getting good drive out of the previous corner, but the Alfa Romeo driver tapped the German on the way past as the pair seemed to just merge in on one another, sending them both straight off of the circuit.

In the end, it didn't matter too much with both already out of the points before the incident but Kimi picked up a time penalty for the part he played, whilst Vettel was deemed the innocent party.

Certainly, it was a bizarre thing to see play out between two experienced, former world champions, and F1 has released the onboard footage of the crash on Twitter:

News Now - Sport News