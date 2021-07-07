Xbox One Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More

Several Xbox One games are released every year so we have made a schedule for all of the upcoming releases in 2021.

Gaming fans across the world always keep an eye out for hot game release dates and often wonder when they can get their hands on them; so we have made it simple. 

Every year Xbox One fans are treated to new games and 2021 is no different. Whether it is yearly remakes such as FIFA 22, or it is something new to get excited about like Forza Horizon 5, we have listed it in our schedule.

If you are someone who is looking to buy the next-gen console PS5, you can follow our PS5 Stock Tracker to ensure you do not miss out on re-stocks and opportunities to purchase.

Xbox One gamers should definitely be excited by the variety and quality of games coming out and we will keep you updated if there are any more confirmed games that will be arriving this year.

Here is our month-by-month schedule for all of the confirmed, new Xbox One game release dates coming in 2021:

July 2021

GameRelease Date
Monster HarvestJuly 8, 2021
Heart of the WoodsJuly 8, 2021
Indigo 7: Quest for LoveJuly 8, 2021
Crash Drive 3July 8, 2021
Police StoriesJuly 9, 2021
Blue FireJuly 9, 2021
Beasts of Maravilla IslandJuly 9, 2021
Mythic OceanJuly 9, 2021
Imagine EarthJuly 9, 2021
F1 2021July 13, 2021
Streets of Rage 4: Mr X NightmareJuly 15, 2021
Blaster Master Zero IIJuly 15, 2021
Batbarian: Testament of the PrimordialsJuly 15, 2021
Within the BladeJuly 16, 2021
Cris TalesJuly 20, 2021
Death's DoorJuly 20, 2021
Mind MazeJuly 20, 2021
Last StopJuly 22, 2021
Urban Trial TrickyJuly 22, 2021
The Sims 4: Cottage LivingJuly 22, 2021
Orcs Must Die! 3July 23, 2021
BlightboundJuly 27, 2021
Samurai Warriors 5July 27, 2021
Clone Drone in the Danger ZoneJuly 27, 2021
SplitgateJuly 27, 2021
Alchemic CutieJuly 27, 2021
The Forgotten CityJuly 28, 2021
Fuga: Melodies of SteelJuly 29, 2021
Skydrift InfinityJuly 29, 2021
The AscentJuly 29, 2021
Eldest SoulsJuly 29, 2021
Fuga on the BattlefieldJuly 29, 2021

August 2021

GameRelease Date
Lemnis GateAugust 3, 2021
Ever ForwardAugust 10, 2021
SkateBIRDAugust 12, 2021
ForeclosedAugust 12, 2021
The Amazing American CircusAugust 12, 2021
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City CallsAugust 13, 2021
HadesAugust 13, 2021
Madden NFL 22August 17, 2021
Pile Up! Box by BoxAugust 17, 2021
Mayhem BrawlerAugust 18, 2021
Twelve MinutesAugust 19, 2021
RiMS RacingAugust 19, 2021
HoaAugust 21, 2021
King's Bounty IIAugust 24, 2021
Aliens: Fireteam EliteAugust 24, 2021
Psychonauts 2August 25, 2021
Hotel Life: A Resort SimulatorAugust 26, 2021
KeyWeAugust 31, 2021
Guts 'N GoalsAugust 31, 2021
RustlerAugust 31, 2021

September 2021

GameRelease Date
Riders RepublicSeptember 2, 2021
WRC 10September 2, 2021
Kitaria FablesSeptember 3, 2021
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed ChampionsSeptember 3, 2021
Sonic Colors: UltimateSeptember 7, 2021
Tales of AriseSeptember 10, 2021
Life is Strange: True ColorsSeptember 10, 2021
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six ExtractionSeptember 16, 2021
Aragami 2September 17, 2021
Tails of IronSeptember 17, 2021
Diablo II: ResurrectedSeptember 23, 2021
Diablo Prime Evil CollectionSeptember 23, 2021
Lost JudgementSeptember 24, 2021
The Addams Family: Mansion MayhemSeptember 24, 2021
Hot Wheels UnleashedSeptember 27, 2021
RICO LondonSeptember 30, 2021
Life is Strange Remastered CollectionSeptember 30, 2021
Melty Blood: Type LuminaSeptember 30, 2021
Xuan-Yuan Sword VIISeptember 30, 2021

October 2021

GameRelease Date
Super Monkey Ball: Banana ManiaOctober 2, 2021
ExophobiaOctober 5, 2021
Far Cry 6October 7, 2021
Back 4 BloodOctober 12, 2021
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami ChroniclesOctober 13, 2021
Battlefield 2042October 15, 2021
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of AshesOctober 22, 2021
My Friend Peppa PigOctober 22, 2021
The Smurfs: Mission VileafOctober 25, 2021
Marvel's Guardian of the GalaxyOctober 26, 2021
PJ Masks: Heroes Of The NightOctober 29, 2021

November 2021

GameRelease Date
Just Dance 2022November 4, 2021
Forza Horizon 5November 5, 2021
Marsupilami: HoobadventureNovember 16, 2021
Farming Simulator 222November 22, 2021

December 2021

GameRelease Date
Dying Light 2 Stay HumanDecember 7, 2021

Upcoming Xbox One Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date

GameRelease Date
Call of Duty: Slipstream2021
Crossfire X2021
FIFA 222021
Halo Infinite2021

So, with so many Xbox One games still to be released in 2021, which one are you looking forward to playing the most? 

