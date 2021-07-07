Xbox One Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Several Xbox One games are released every year so we have made a schedule for all of the upcoming releases in 2021.

Gaming fans across the world always keep an eye out for hot game release dates and often wonder when they can get their hands on them; so we have made it simple.

Every year Xbox One fans are treated to new games and 2021 is no different. Whether it is yearly remakes such as FIFA 22, or it is something new to get excited about like Forza Horizon 5, we have listed it in our schedule.

If you are someone who is looking to buy the next-gen console PS5, you can follow our PS5 Stock Tracker to ensure you do not miss out on re-stocks and opportunities to purchase.

Xbox One gamers should definitely be excited by the variety and quality of games coming out and we will keep you updated if there are any more confirmed games that will be arriving this year.

Here is our month-by-month schedule for all of the confirmed, new Xbox One game release dates coming in 2021:

July 2021

Game Release Date Monster Harvest July 8, 2021 Heart of the Woods July 8, 2021 Indigo 7: Quest for Love July 8, 2021 Crash Drive 3 July 8, 2021 Police Stories July 9, 2021 Blue Fire July 9, 2021 Beasts of Maravilla Island July 9, 2021 Mythic Ocean July 9, 2021 Imagine Earth July 9, 2021 F1 2021 July 13, 2021 Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare July 15, 2021 Blaster Master Zero II July 15, 2021 Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials July 15, 2021 Within the Blade July 16, 2021 Cris Tales July 20, 2021 Death's Door July 20, 2021 Mind Maze July 20, 2021 Last Stop July 22, 2021 Urban Trial Tricky July 22, 2021 The Sims 4: Cottage Living July 22, 2021 Orcs Must Die! 3 July 23, 2021 Blightbound July 27, 2021 Samurai Warriors 5 July 27, 2021 Clone Drone in the Danger Zone July 27, 2021 Splitgate July 27, 2021 Alchemic Cutie July 27, 2021 The Forgotten City July 28, 2021 Fuga: Melodies of Steel July 29, 2021 Skydrift Infinity July 29, 2021 The Ascent July 29, 2021 Eldest Souls July 29, 2021 Fuga on the Battlefield July 29, 2021

August 2021

Game Release Date Lemnis Gate August 3, 2021 Ever Forward August 10, 2021 SkateBIRD August 12, 2021 Foreclosed August 12, 2021 The Amazing American Circus August 12, 2021 PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls August 13, 2021 Hades August 13, 2021 Madden NFL 22 August 17, 2021 Pile Up! Box by Box August 17, 2021 Mayhem Brawler August 18, 2021 Twelve Minutes August 19, 2021 RiMS Racing August 19, 2021 Hoa August 21, 2021 King's Bounty II August 24, 2021 Aliens: Fireteam Elite August 24, 2021 Psychonauts 2 August 25, 2021 Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator August 26, 2021 KeyWe August 31, 2021 Guts 'N Goals August 31, 2021 Rustler August 31, 2021

September 2021

Game Release Date Riders Republic September 2, 2021 WRC 10 September 2, 2021 Kitaria Fables September 3, 2021 Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions September 3, 2021 Sonic Colors: Ultimate September 7, 2021 Tales of Arise September 10, 2021 Life is Strange: True Colors September 10, 2021 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction September 16, 2021 Aragami 2 September 17, 2021 Tails of Iron September 17, 2021 Diablo II: Resurrected September 23, 2021 Diablo Prime Evil Collection September 23, 2021 Lost Judgement September 24, 2021 The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem September 24, 2021 Hot Wheels Unleashed September 27, 2021 RICO London September 30, 2021 Life is Strange Remastered Collection September 30, 2021 Melty Blood: Type Lumina September 30, 2021 Xuan-Yuan Sword VII September 30, 2021

October 2021

Game Release Date Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania October 2, 2021 Exophobia October 5, 2021 Far Cry 6 October 7, 2021 Back 4 Blood October 12, 2021 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles October 13, 2021 Battlefield 2042 October 15, 2021 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes October 22, 2021 My Friend Peppa Pig October 22, 2021 The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf October 25, 2021 Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy October 26, 2021 PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night October 29, 2021

November 2021

Game Release Date Just Dance 2022 November 4, 2021 Forza Horizon 5 November 5, 2021 Marsupilami: Hoobadventure November 16, 2021 Farming Simulator 222 November 22, 2021

December 2021

Game Release Date Dying Light 2 Stay Human December 7, 2021

Upcoming Xbox One Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date

So, with so many Xbox One games still to be released in 2021, which one are you looking forward to playing the most?

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News