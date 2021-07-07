Xbox One Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More
Several Xbox One games are released every year so we have made a schedule for all of the upcoming releases in 2021.
Gaming fans across the world always keep an eye out for hot game release dates and often wonder when they can get their hands on them; so we have made it simple.
Every year Xbox One fans are treated to new games and 2021 is no different. Whether it is yearly remakes such as FIFA 22, or it is something new to get excited about like Forza Horizon 5, we have listed it in our schedule.
Xbox One gamers should definitely be excited by the variety and quality of games coming out and we will keep you updated if there are any more confirmed games that will be arriving this year.
Here is our month-by-month schedule for all of the confirmed, new Xbox One game release dates coming in 2021:
July 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Monster Harvest
|July 8, 2021
|Heart of the Woods
|July 8, 2021
|Indigo 7: Quest for Love
|July 8, 2021
|Crash Drive 3
|July 8, 2021
|Police Stories
|July 9, 2021
|Blue Fire
|July 9, 2021
|Beasts of Maravilla Island
|July 9, 2021
|Mythic Ocean
|July 9, 2021
|Imagine Earth
|July 9, 2021
|F1 2021
|July 13, 2021
|Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare
|July 15, 2021
|Blaster Master Zero II
|July 15, 2021
|Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials
|July 15, 2021
|Within the Blade
|July 16, 2021
|Cris Tales
|July 20, 2021
|Death's Door
|July 20, 2021
|Mind Maze
|July 20, 2021
|Last Stop
|July 22, 2021
|Urban Trial Tricky
|July 22, 2021
|The Sims 4: Cottage Living
|July 22, 2021
|Orcs Must Die! 3
|July 23, 2021
|Blightbound
|July 27, 2021
|Samurai Warriors 5
|July 27, 2021
|Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
|July 27, 2021
|Splitgate
|July 27, 2021
|Alchemic Cutie
|July 27, 2021
|The Forgotten City
|July 28, 2021
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|July 29, 2021
|Skydrift Infinity
|July 29, 2021
|The Ascent
|July 29, 2021
|Eldest Souls
|July 29, 2021
|Fuga on the Battlefield
|July 29, 2021
August 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Lemnis Gate
|August 3, 2021
|Ever Forward
|August 10, 2021
|SkateBIRD
|August 12, 2021
|Foreclosed
|August 12, 2021
|The Amazing American Circus
|August 12, 2021
|PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
|August 13, 2021
|Hades
|August 13, 2021
|Madden NFL 22
|August 17, 2021
|Pile Up! Box by Box
|August 17, 2021
|Mayhem Brawler
|August 18, 2021
|Twelve Minutes
|August 19, 2021
|RiMS Racing
|August 19, 2021
|Hoa
|August 21, 2021
|King's Bounty II
|August 24, 2021
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|August 24, 2021
|Psychonauts 2
|August 25, 2021
|Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator
|August 26, 2021
|KeyWe
|August 31, 2021
|Guts 'N Goals
|August 31, 2021
|Rustler
|August 31, 2021
September 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Riders Republic
|September 2, 2021
|WRC 10
|September 2, 2021
|Kitaria Fables
|September 3, 2021
|Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
|September 3, 2021
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|September 7, 2021
|Tales of Arise
|September 10, 2021
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|September 10, 2021
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
|September 16, 2021
|Aragami 2
|September 17, 2021
|Tails of Iron
|September 17, 2021
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|September 23, 2021
|Diablo Prime Evil Collection
|September 23, 2021
|Lost Judgement
|September 24, 2021
|The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
|September 24, 2021
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|September 27, 2021
|RICO London
|September 30, 2021
|Life is Strange Remastered Collection
|September 30, 2021
|Melty Blood: Type Lumina
|September 30, 2021
|Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
|September 30, 2021
October 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|October 2, 2021
|Exophobia
|October 5, 2021
|Far Cry 6
|October 7, 2021
|Back 4 Blood
|October 12, 2021
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|October 13, 2021
|Battlefield 2042
|October 15, 2021
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
|October 22, 2021
|My Friend Peppa Pig
|October 22, 2021
|The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf
|October 25, 2021
|Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy
|October 26, 2021
|PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night
|October 29, 2021
November 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Just Dance 2022
|November 4, 2021
|Forza Horizon 5
|November 5, 2021
|Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
|November 16, 2021
|Farming Simulator 222
|November 22, 2021
December 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human
|December 7, 2021
Upcoming Xbox One Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date
|Game
|Release Date
|Call of Duty: Slipstream
|2021
|Crossfire X
|2021
|FIFA 22
|2021
|Halo Infinite
|2021
So, with so many Xbox One games still to be released in 2021, which one are you looking forward to playing the most?
