It was a huge night for Zoey Stark and Io Shirai last night, as the pair defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at Great American Bash.

In winning at the big show last night, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark became the fourth team to hold the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Way were the longest-reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions in history, with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell holding the belts for 63 days after defeating former champions Shotzi Black and Ember Moon in a Street Fight on the May 4 episode of WWE NXT.

This is the second time that Io Shirai has held gold in WWE NXT, with the Japanese performer holding the NXT Women's Championship for 304 days between June 2020 and April 2021. By comparison, this is the first time that Zoey Stark has won a title of any description in WWE.

The finish of the match came after Tegan Nox made her emphatic return to the Black and Gold brand. Nox was the subject of the battery charging vignettes that had been airing for the last couple of weeks, and the Welshwoman made her presence felt by attacking Candice LeRae, who she was feuding with prior to her injury in September 2020.

You can watch episodes of WWE NXT every Wednesday live in UK on BT Sport.

