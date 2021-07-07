Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A remarkable total of £36,166 was raised by concerned football fans for the young German girl who was seen crying during the Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash against England at Wembley.

As the clock ticked down to the full-time whistle, some England fans inside Wembley cheered when the emotional child appeared on the big screen.

This was England’s first victory over their old rivals in the knockout stages of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final and supporters of the Three Lions were understandably buzzing.

But it all got a bit too much for the young German girl, whose tears prompted a Welsh football supporter to set up a fundraiser.

Why was the fundraiser set up?

“Yes, there are more people affected by this than just this little girl but hey, this is just meant to be a token of goodwill,” Joel Hughes wrote on the Just Giving page. “Yes there are other potential good causes - but I've picked this.

“I’d like to think that the parents of the little girl will spend this on a nice treat for her so that she knows that not everyone from the UK is horrible and that we care.

“No, I don't think this will change the world. But it can do one thing for that little girl.”

What happened to the money raised?

After several days of trying to track down the family, they were eventually found.

But rather than taking the money for themselves, the family have kindly requested that the money is donated to charity.

“In the interests of our daughter and our family we would like to remain private however we wish to thank everyone for your amazing support,” the girl’s family said in a statement.

“Our daughter would like to request your generous donations go to UNICEF, knowing that your kindness will do good.”

What an honourable and classy thing to do.

What's been said now the money has gone to charity?

"I am beyond grateful to all the supporters of this campaign without whose help we would not be where we are today - from the bottom of my heart, I thank you!” Joel added.

“Thanks also to all the warm messages of support from around the UK, Europe, and as far away as Japan. Huge thanks to the JustGiving team for all their invaluable help, and to UNICEF as the worthy charity chosen by the family. Finally, I would like to give special thanks to the family at the heart of this campaign, their grace, courage, and generosity is an inspiration."

A total of 3248 people contributed towards the fundraiser. The young lady’s tears clearly made an impact on many.

“It is testament to the family’s spirit of kindness and belief that society is better when people are kinder to one another, that they have extremely generously chosen to donate this gift in its entirety to UNICEF,” Just Giving said. “As a result, the legacy of the support from thousands of donors is that thousands of children from around the world will benefit through UNICEF’s work.

“None of this would have been possible without the actions of one man taking a stand against hate in football. Thanks to Joel, thousands of people from across the UK and Germany were able to show their support for the campaign and for fans from across the other side of the pitch.”

