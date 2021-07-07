West Brom transfer rumours: Baggies remain in the hunt for 24-year-old defender

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to banish the memories of what was an incredibly disappointing season in the Premier League by making a positive start to their return to the Championship next month.

Having decided to hand over the reins at the Hawthorns to Valerien Ismael, it will be intriguing to see whether the Frenchman decides to make any significant alterations to the Baggies' squad.

Whereas it would be naïve to suggest that West Brom do not need draft in some fresh faces this summer, they are currently able to call upon the services of a host of players who know exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

One of the areas that the Baggies are seemingly looking to strengthen is central-defence as they have been heavily linked with a move for Kean Bryan.

A recent report from Football Insider suggested that West Brom were lining up a contract offer for the defender amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old officially became a free-agent last week following the expiry of his deal at Bramall Lane.

Although Bryan is still training with the Blades, he has yet to make a decision regarding whether to sign the fresh terms that were offered to him by the club.

In a fresh update, it has been revealed that West Brom are still in the hunt for the defender.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, talks between the Baggies and Bryan are currently ongoing as Ismael tries to convince the former Manchester City man to make the switch to the West Midlands.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If West Brom are able to secure the services of Bryan this summer, it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the club.

Although the defender was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation from the top-flight earlier this year, he did show glimpses of his ability as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in this division.

Considering that Bryan is not guaranteed first-team football at Bramall Lane due to the presence of John Egan, Chris Basham and Jack O'Connell, a move to the Baggies could be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career as he may be more likely to feature at this level for Ismael's side.

Furthermore, the arrival of Bryan may force the likes of Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley to step up their performance levels in the second-tier which in turn could have a positive impact on the club's fortunes next season.

