Conor McGregor has posted a picture of an Instagram direct message request from Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie ahead of their fight this weekend, as he tries to ramp up the mind games before their showdown on Saturday.

The two lock horns this weekend at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and it's clear that the Irishman is ready to try everything and anything to get inside the mind of Poirier, much like he did in the pair's first fight back in 2014.

The two have previously fought each other twice in their UFC careers, with McGregor winning the first via first-round knockout back in 2014 and Poirier triumphing in the most recent one in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

The Diamond won the rematch via knockout in the second round.

The third fight between the two is a highly-anticipated affair and one that fans are anxiously waiting for.

McGregor has already started playing mind games on Poirier by tweeting a picture of an Instagram DM request from his wife Jolie.

This tweet hasn't gone down very well with the public, however, as several voiced their displeasure and disgust on it. Some have even likened him to Jake Paul.

It isn't the first time that McGregor has resorted to something like this, either.

A couple of years back, while trying to call Khabib Nurmagomedov out for a rematch, he posted a picture of his wedding day with the caption: "Your wife is a towel mate."

However, he did delete the tweet later.

Boxers often resort to trash talk ahead of fights to rile up their opponents and play mind games on them. However, McGregor has certainly gone below the belt this time in what seems to be a personal attack.

However, it won't be much of a surprise if Notorious goes on to delete the tweet as he did back in 2019 given the negative reception to it.

Nevertheless, this is undoubtedly a lack of class on the Irishman's part and it might backfire on him come this weekend.

Poirier's fight against McGregor is the main event of UFC 264 and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

