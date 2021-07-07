Celtic Transfer News: Contact made over deal for former Premier League attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are in talks with out of contract West Brom star Kyle Edwards, Football Insider reports.

What is the latest transfer news on Kyle Edwards?

The report details that the Hoops would have to cough up a fee for the player, as even though he is out of contract, Celtic would have to pay for his development costs.

That figure would be in the ballpark of £300,000.

How did Edwards perform for West Brom?

Edwards has had an up and down last few seasons at the Hawthorns.

In the 2019/20 season, he played a key role in helping West Brom win promotion to the Premier League. The left-sided midfielder made 26 appearances in the league, scoring two goals.

Unfortunately for Edwards, he was unable to hold down a regular place in the team when West Brom returned to the Premier League. Edwards was restricted to just five appearances in the top flight, although he did still manage to contribute one goal and one assist.

Which problem position could Edwards fix at Celtic?

Celtic's interest in Edwards might well be down to the position he plays - which is on the left-side of midfield. The Hoops are sorely lacking individuals in the first-team squad which can play in that role.

If you look at the Celtic squad on Transfermarkt, as it stands there is currently only one player whose natural position is on the left side of midfield - Mikey Johnstone. This season Johnstone struggled with injury and was limited to only 10 appearances.

Therefore, Edwards could help Celtic solve a problem by providing some much-needed competition on the left-side of the pitch. That could be in Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou's thoughts when deciding to approach Edwards about signing for Celtic.

Why do Celtic need to sign players as soon as possible?

The Hoops do need to act quickly to bring new players in, as Celtic have some big matches taking place this month. The Premiership season begins on the 31st of July when the Bhoys face a trip to Tynecastle to take on Hearts.

Before that though is the Champions League second round qualifier against Midtjylland. The first leg of that tie takes place on the 20th of July. Therefore, Celtic need to move fast to get players in who are available for those games, and for the start of the league campaign.

It is vitally important for Celtic to have a good start to the season to get fans on board with the Postecoglou appointment and to give hope that the league title can be regained. That will be made easier with signings arriving and being bedded into the team early.

