Spain and Italy played out one of the games of the tournament in last night's Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

With a spot in the final of the continental carnival at stake, two of Europe's footballing superpowers put on quite a show as they fought for their lives in the tournament.

A breathless first half absolutely tore by with the teams going into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

It was Italy who would find the breakthrough in the second stanza as Federico Chiesa polished off a frightening counter attack with a tidy curling finish.

That sent the Italy fans present inside Wembley into raptures but it wouldn't last long.

Spain came roaring back at the Italians, unlocking the usually stoic defence with a sublime passage of one touch football that set Alvaro Morata through on goal to finish cooly with his left.

It set it all up for a frantic grandstand finish as the game ultimately went to penalties.

As they have done on so many previous occasions. it was the Italians who would hold their nerve from 12 yards to book their spot in Sunday's showpiece event.

Sadly, it was the end of the road for an exciting Spanish side who, having grown into the tournament, were just as deserving of a spot in the final.

However, while it was the end of one particular journey for Spain as a team, it was the very beginning of what promises to be an incredible adventure for one of their rising teenage stars.

Barcelona prodigy Pedri absolutely sparkled all night long, showing off his prodigious talent time and time again over the course of the game.

In fact, his performance was as close to perfect as one could ever hope to get as he completed every single pass he attempted in the initial 90 minutes. That's right, all 55 passes found their mark.

Sublime - the kid is only 18. He would go on to misplace two passes in extra-time, but after a long evening, we'll let him have a bit of mediocrity.

If this is what he's doing in major tournament semi-finals as a teenager, imagine what he might be capable of when he peaks in his 20's.

There can be no doubting that he is one of the most exciting prospects in the game and Barcelona will be doing everything they can to ensure he stays at the Camp Nou for a very long time.

You might want to get used to hearing his name, because we're going to be singing his praises for years to come.

