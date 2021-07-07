QPR news: Update emerges concerning Hoops' transfer pursuit of versatile ace

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to mount a potential push for a top-six finish in the Championship next season under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton following a promising end to the previous campaign.

Keen to get his transfer business done early this summer, the 58-year-old has already sealed permanent deals for five players and is reportedly set to bolster his squad by securing the services of Jordan Archer this week.

If QPR are looking to achieve a great deal of success in the Championship later this year, it could be argued that they ought to be looking into the possibility of drafting in individuals who know exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this particular level.

One of the players who has recently being touted as a potential target for the Hoops is Moses Odubajo.

A report from talkSPORT last month revealed that QPR were interested in sealing a move for the 27-year-old who is currently a free-agent following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

Odubajo was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the closing months of the previous campaign due to injury as the Owls suffer relegation to League One.

Limited to just 18 league appearances as a result of this particular issue, the full-back will be determined to find a new club.

In a fresh update concerning Odubajo's future, it has been revealed that QPR are still casting an eye over the full-back.

According to West London Sport, the full-back is currently training with the Hoops as he looks to earn a deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Odubajo is able to prove to Warburton that he is capable of maintaining his fitness during pre-season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the QPR boss decides to sign him.

Having previously worked alongside the full-back during his time at Brentford, Warburton will fancy his chances of getting the very best out of Odubajo next season.

Certainly no stranger to life in the second-tier of English football, the former Hull City man has made 157 appearances at this level during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete in this particular division.

Odubajo would also offer QPR a great deal of versatility as he is capable of operating as a winger as well as a full-back.

Providing that Odubajo is able to hit the ground running for the Hoops, he may be able to play a key role in helping the club make a positive start to the Championship campaign next month.

