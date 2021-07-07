Sheffield United news: Blades set for transfer battle as they eye up move for Premier League man

Sheffield United will be hoping to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Certainly no stranger to the competitiveness of the Championship, the Serbian has previously guided Fulham and Watford to promotion and will be determined to replicate this feat with the Blades.

However, the scale of United's success next season may largely depend on whether they are able to get their transfer recruitment spot on in the coming weeks.

Although Jokanovic has yet to bolster the Blades' squad by drafting in some fresh faces, he could be about to launch a pursuit for a player who knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, United are reportedly interested in securing the services of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke on a permanent deal this summer.

Whilst the 24-year-old is also being closely monitored by Derby County, Wayne Rooney's side cannot purchase him due to the fact that they are still under a transfer embargo.

Nixon has also revealed that Brighton are likely to sell Clarke, who is valued at £2.7m on Transfermarkt, to whoever is willing to submit the highest bid.

Loaned out to Derby for the two most recent Championship campaigns, the defender has managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in this division.

Whilst the Rams were extremely underwhelming last season, Clarke averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.06 as he made 42 appearances in the second-tier.

Any potential deal may depend on whether Kean Bryan opts to reject the contract that the Blades offered him last month.

The defender is still believed to be training with the club but has yet to make a decision on his future amid interest from West Bromwich Albion.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be an incredible bit of business by the Blades if they are able to convince Clarke to make the move to Bramall Lane.

Having made 81 appearances in this division during his career, the defender will be able to add some experience to United's squad which unquestionably needs to be revitalised this summer.

Furthermore, when you consider that Clarke ranked in the top-five (as per WhoScored) at Pride Park last season for interceptions per game (1.4), clearances (4.5) and blocks per match (0.5), there is every chance that he will emerge as a regular starter for the Blades during the upcoming campaign.

Providing that they are not forced to pay an extortionate amount of money for the former Portsmouth man, United ought to sign him as he could help the club achieve their goal of promotion next year.

