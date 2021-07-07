WWE: Dana Brooke announces engagement to Ulysses Diaz in adorable Instagram post

Dana Brooke has announced her engagement to boxer Ulysses Diaz in a heartwarming Instagram montage.

The 32-year-old uploaded a series of photos and videos of Diaz popping the question and the couple celebrating afterward with champagne and a novelty engagement ring balloon.

An excitable Brooke captioned her Instagram post: "My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER… There is no LOVE that feels like yours… I would say YESSSS over & over again!! I love you today, tomorrow & forever!! I AM ENGAGED"

Brooke has been part of the WWE franchise since 2013, where she made her debut on NXT. After three years with the black and gold brand, The Total Diva made the switch to RAW and went on to feature in Hell in a Cell and make history by competing in WWE's first ever 30-women Royal Rumble match.

Brooke then featured on Evolution, the first all women's pay-per-view in an attempt to fight for her chance at competing in a championship title match.

She has since been drafted to SmackDown and in 2019, she signed a five-year deal to remain with WWE.

Brooke is now back with the red brand of RAW, where she recently took on Charlotte Flair, Tamina and Natalya in a tag-team match alongside Mandy Rose and RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Her fiancée Diaz is a Cuban fighter who has competed in boxing and MMA and now takes part in Bare Knuckle fighting.

Will we see Brooke play her part in a novelty wedding segment the next instalment of RAW? Stranger things have happened on WWE than seeing a woman fighting in a wedding dress...

