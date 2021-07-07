Liverpool transfer news: Key update on "diamond in the rough" Jeremy Doku

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool have enquired over the availability of Jeremy Doku, although Rennes are keen to retain the Belgian who doesn't want to leave the club this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jeremy Doku?

Liverpool are one of many top European clubs who have enquired over the availability of Rennes winger Doku according to Galetti, however the French side are keen to retain their star man.

The journalist suggests that the Belgium international is happy in France and as it stands the 19-year-old would prefer to stay at Rennes.

How much could Doku cost Liverpool?

Galetti recently revealed that Doku is one of the main targets for Liverpool this summer as the Reds look to bolster their attacking options at the club ahead of next season.

The journalist claimed that Rennes wanted to receive a fee of €40m (£34.2m) for the 19-year-old, however their stance appears to have changed and they now intend on keeping him at the club.

How did Doku perform for Belgium at the European Championships?

Despite making just two appearances at the Euros, the winger certainly left his mark this summer.

According to WhoScored, Doku was the fourth best performer for Belgium at the European Championships with a rating of 7.28 and he completed a staggering five dribbles per game - more than any other player at the tournament.

His searing pace proved a constant threat to opposition defenders and he was fouled more than any other Belgium player at the Euros as he was impeded on 2.5 occasions per game.

The 19-year-old ended the tournament as his side's second most creative player behind Kevin De Bruyne; he made 1.5 key passes each match.

Could he be the perfect deputy to Liverpool’s attack?

Doku has all the attributes to succeed at Anfield and although he might initially be the backup to Liverpool's attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, he could be a long term replacement for one of the forwards.

Last year, Doku's compatriot De Bruyne waxed lyrical over the ability of the Rennes forward and called him a diamond in the rough.

As per Reuters, De Bruyne said, “He is nimble, fast and he can dribble. Of course, he sometimes makes a mistake, but who doesn’t? He is a diamond in the rough.”

With the seal of approval from the Manchester City playmaker in mind, Doku would be an excellent addition to Jurgen Klopp's attacking ranks and it is difficult to see a world where he doesn't have success at Liverpool if he were to make the move.

The 19-year-old would add much needed depth to the Reds side, as beneath the front four there is very little in regards to quality, with Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri the main options from the bench.

As things stand though, Liverpool may have to wait it out until Rennes are prepared to cash in.

