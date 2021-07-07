West Brom transfer news: Baggies step up pursuit of Premier League starlet

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael will be determined to put his own stamp on the club's squad in the coming weeks ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Despite the fact that he was only handed over the reins last month, the Frenchman has already secured the services of Alex Mowatt on a three-year-deal.

An eye-catching signing, the midfielder could potentially go on to become a crucial player for the Baggies if he is able to replicate the performances that he delivered during the previous campaign for Barnsley as he was directly involved in 15 goals in the second-tier.

Whilst Ismael is currently able to call upon the likes of Mowatt, Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore, he may be tempted to draft in another midfielder this summer following Rekeem Harper's recent departure.

One of the individuals who has emerged as a potential target for West Brom is Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah.

A report from Football Insider earlier this week revealed that the Baggies were reportedly weighing up a move for the 22-year-old who spent the previous campaign on loan at Lorient.

During his time with the French club, Chalobah featured regularly in Ligue 1 as he started 24 games at this level.

Before returning to Stamford Bridge last month, the midfielder managed to deliver several promising displays in the closing stages of the season as he was directly involved in three goals in his final five appearances for Lorient.

In a fresh update concerning Chalobah's future, it has now been revealed that West Brom are seemingly ready to step up their pursuit.

According to the Express & Star, the Baggies have now entered talks with Chelsea over a deal for the midfielder as they look to secure his services.

It is understood that despite the fact that Chalobah's deal with the Blues is not set to expire until 2023, Thomas Tuchel is reportedly willing to sell him this summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a masterstroke by Ismael if he can convince Chalobah to join West Brom.

Having previously featured at this level for Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town, the midfielder knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship and thus will fancy his chances of making a positive impact at the Hawthorns.

A stand-out performer for Lorient during the previous campaign, Chalobah ranked in the top-five at the club for interceptions made per match (2.4), pass success rate (84.8%) and clearances (1.9 per game), as per WhoScored.

The Chelsea man's ability to play as a central defender could also be beneficial to West Brom as he could provide some cover in this particular position if the likes of Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea and Kyle Bartley pick up injuries or suspensions.

