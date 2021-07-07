Rangers Transfer News: Big update on Alfredo Morelos' Ibrox future

Rangers have knocked back Porto's bid for Alfredo Morelos and are in no hurry to sell the player, reports Calcio Pillole football journalist Ekrem Konur.

The journalist discloses that Rangers have rejected Porto's offer of €12m (£10.28m) and a 20% stake in Morelos' next transfer fee.

Konur also states that even though there are many teams interested in signing the forward, the Ibrox side are in no hurry to sell one of their most important players.

With the Gers set to play in Champions League qualifiers soon, the club will likely want all focus to be on that and having a good start to the league campaign, with no transfer distractions.

This attitude towards Morelos is great news for the Ibrox support, who will be keen to see the club keep together the team that won the title for as long as possible and ideally at least for the qualifiers.

Could the situation regarding Morelos' future change if a club meets Rangers valuation? That remains to be seen but at the moment the Gers are in no rush to cash-in.

What would happen though if a club bid between £15m and 20m for the forward? That is what the Scottish Sun reported as Rangers' valuation of Morelos last month.

Perhaps Steven Gerrard and the Rangers board would then have a decision to make. That would be a lot of money for a striker that plays in Scotland - the highest fee received in the division in recent times is the £24.3m Arsenal paid for Kieran Tierney in summer 2019.

However, Morelos has been highly influential for the Ibrox side, not only in domestic football but in Europe as well.

In four seasons with Rangers Morelos has scored 94 goals - that is an average of 23.5 goals per season and wouldn't be easily replaced.

Even this season, when Morelos was limited to 14 goals, he still was highly influential. WhoScored details the striker as registering eight assists in all competitions, an average of 2.6 shots per game and a pass accuracy rating of 80.2%.

According to Whoscored Morelos had the most assists of any Rangers player in the Europa League with five, and he was the Gers' joint top scorer in the competition too. Morelos also had the most shots per game of any Rangers player in Europe.

With those statistics at hand, it is no wonder that Gerrard isn't trying to push through a deal for Morelos.

