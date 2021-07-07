Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cesaro went on a pretty impressive winning streak for just shy of a year between 2020 and 2021, but the SmackDown star told Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview that he wasn't actually aware he'd won so many matches back-to-back in WWE without being beaten until he saw it circulating on social media.

From the May 26 episode of Friday Night SmackDown last year where he lost to Chad Gable (then Shorty G), Cesaro was undefeated in singles matches until WrestleMania Backlash on May 16 of this year, where he was unable to wrestle the Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns.

During that period, Cesaro won 13 consecutive singles matches, but the former United States Champion told us that he wasn't actually aware of his impressive winning streak until it was pointed out to him on social media:

"I was shocked too. I didn’t know [about the winning streak]. I think I saw it somewhere online and I didn’t even realise."

Since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Cesaro has failed to pick up a win in singles competition, losing his last singles outing at Hell in a Cell to former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

Cesaro will be hoping to pick up a big win on Friday Night SmackDown later this week when he goes one-on-one with Rollins, with the winner progressing to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the pay-per-view later this month.

During the same interview, Cesaro spoke about WWE's upcoming tour of the UK and how he took Roman Reigns to his limit in their feud this year, the latter of which you can read more about by clicking here.



WWE Live UK Tour dates and venues:

Newcastle - Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021)

London - The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021),

Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021)

Glasgow - The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021)

Tickets available to purchase here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wwe-live-tickets/artist/1848807

