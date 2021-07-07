Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has taken to Instagram to show off his insane back muscles as filming production finishes for upcoming movie Black Adam.

Now we all know just how huge The Rock is, we see it enough on social media, but his back muscles now are becoming a serious joke!

It could even be time to ditch the name The Rock and change it to The Boulder, that's how big he is becoming!

Black Adam is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The film will serve as a spin-off to Shazam! and the 11th instalment in the DC Extended Universe.

The filming for the DC film ‘Black Adam’ has nearly finished and taking the main role in the film is former WWE Superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In his latest Instagram post, the 48-year-old star posed with his back turned to the camera, showing off his eye-popping physique. The post has since got over three million likes.

It’s no secret that The Rock has been putting in serious work to pack on muscle while preparing to play the lead in DC's Black Adam. Even as filming closes for the movie, the actor continues to show off his impressive gains, and apparently has no intention of pausing his intense workouts even while on set.

He even commented saying: "Almost two years of hard core, intense training, diet, character prep and execution.

"You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time.

"And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve."

The Rock concluded his post by thanking his fans for their support and dedication towards the film.

The Black Adam film is set to be released in 2022 with no release date confirmed as of yet.

It's not just the filming world that keeps The Rock busy, however, as there is plenty of talk about him returning to WWE in the future.

A dream match with Roman Reigns is heavily discussed, especially for WrestleMania 39, which is currently planned for Hollywood.

