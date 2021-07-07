A future Olympic star: Viral clip shows insane 2-year-old figure skater

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A montage of a young figure skater demonstrating her skills year by year has gone viral online.

First posted on TikTok by the account ‘djac0bi’ the video shows a two-year-old girl first learning to skate on the ice, followed by her progression up until the age of eight.

The TikTok is captioned: “To that little 2yr old girl who said she wanted to go to the Olympics like Gracie Gold.”

The clip has been viewed more than 13 million times in the last three days and has wowed fans across the world, with many quick to sing the young prodigy’s praises.

One comment read: “When a two-year-old can skate better than you,” while another wrote “This is how legends are made. Period.”

Others were keen to offer support to the young skater. Another user stressed: “I hope she makes it” followed by “For a kid to stick with something like this is amazing. I hope her passion never dies.”

The video was also shared on Twitter by the Just Women’s Sports page, who captioned the clip “Future Olympian.”

Indeed, on the evidence of this video alone, the aspiring skater could be a future star at the Olympics in years to come.

As mentioned, the girl is seemingly hopeful of becoming the next Gracie Gold –– a two-time US national figure skating champion and former Olympic team event bronze medallist.

The 25-year-old has also appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, GQ Japan and Teen Vogue.

Gold is most famous for being the first and only woman to win an NHK Trophy title in 2014.

The US star began skating when she was eight, having attended a friend’s birthday party at her local rink in Missouri.

By the looks of it, the girl in the video has a six-year head start on her idol, but she has a long way to go if she wants to replicate the success of the American.

