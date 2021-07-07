England are preparing for their biggest game in a generation as they welcome Denmark to Wembley for a Euro 2020 semi-final.

Gareth Southgate's men stormed into the final four after they put Ukraine to the sword in Rome.

Four superb goals made for a comfortable night for the Three Lions while the sight of Harry Kane in full flight once again was immensely encouraging.

What it means is that England stand on the brink of securing a spot in a major tournament final set to be hosted at their own beloved Wembley.

However, standing in their way is a formidable Danish side that have played the role of underdog with sublime aplomb at these championships.

After the harrowing events involving Christian Eriksen in Copenhagen, the Danes have been riding on a fierce wave of emotion and good will that has taken them to the cusp of a major final of their own.

They thrashed Wales in the round of 16 before beating the Czech Republic to set up their date with the English.

One man who will know tonight's opponents better than most is Leicester City star, Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish stopper has spent his entire club career in England and, over the last few years, has been one of the most consistent and reliable 'keepers win the Premier League.

However, even being one of the most accomplished players in the game doesn't immunise you from Jamie Vardy poking fun at you.

With the Danes descending on England once again, what better time could there be than now to remember Vardy's hilarious 'Danish friends' jibe directed at his own team-mate.

Ahead of a match between Leicester and Southampton, Schmeichel embraced international colleague Pierre Emile Højbjerg.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Vardy pounced and, referencing English cult TV phenomena 'The Inbetweeners', made a mockery of the moment between friends.

'Oohhh, Danish friends.'

The video quickly went viral with Vardy once again becoming a hero for something other than kicking a ball about.

Now, England face a brutish band of 'Danish friends' hell-bent on upsetting the apple cart and ending any dreams of it actually coming home.

Without Vardy on hand to provide the pre-game laughs, they will have to find another way to rattle the Danes.

News Now - Sport News