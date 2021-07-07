Everton transfer news: Goodison stance on Moise Kean's future revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton's stance on the future of Moise Kean has become clear following an update provided by Sky Sports journalist Ben Grounds.

What's been reported about Moise Kean's future?

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at PSG, and it has been claimed that the French club would like him to return to Paris next year.

While it has previously been reported that PSG would be willing to buy the player outright, Fabrizio Romano stated last month that they actually want Kean back on loan for one more season.

However, it seems that Everton are not interested in entertaining this scenario.

What did Grounds say about Everton's stance?

Grounds took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to confirm that Everton do not want to send Kean back out on loan, and that they will only sell him if they receive a suitable offer.

He said: "Everton are not interested in sending Moise Kean back out on loan this summer. The striker is part of a phased return to pre-season training due to Covid quarantine rules.

"He will stay at Everton unless an offer for a permanent transfer comes in that is deemed acceptable."

Chelsea set to table £60m bid for West Ham's Declan Rice! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

How did Kean fare in his loan season at PSG?

Kean, who earns £49,000-a-week, settled at PSG quickly in 2020/21, netting a brace in his second game for the club against Dijon. He proved that this was no fluke by going on to score another 11 league goals during the rest of the season, as he finished as the side's second top scorer behind Kylian Mbappe (27).

He also proved his credentials on the European stage by finding the target three times in nine appearances in the Champions League.

1 of 15 Who did Everton beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign? Liverpool Leeds United Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur

Does this latest news increase the likelihood of Kean staying at Everton?

That certainly could be the case.

At the moment, it appears that Kean's future is hanging in the balance as Everton want to keep him or sell him permanently, while PSG just want him back on loan.

It has previously been said that Everton are looking for around €50m (£43m) for Kean, and whether PSG are willing to pay such a substantial fee remains to be seen.

If PSG really do want Kean back in their ranks for the 2021/22 season then it seems they will have to come around to Everton's way of thinking and make an offer to bring him over to France permanently.

However, if they have been put off by Everton's stance, they may well drop their interest for now, which could see Kean stay at Goodison Park next season.

News Now - Sport News