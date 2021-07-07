Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As UFC 264 takes centre stage this Saturday night, a YouTube video showcasing behind the scenes of UFC 178 has been hitting everybody’s recommended page.

The chance to let fans see what really happened the night before Conor McGregor fought Dustin Poirier for the very first time back in 2014.

We re-live the build up towards that night and where most fans believe that The Notorious got into the head of The Diamond and already won the fight before it had even started.

Three minutes into the video, we see McGregor viciously staring into the eyes of Poirier like a hawk, and you can clearly see The American look nervous and doesn’t know what to do with himself.

Bare in mind, this was a much younger Dustin Poirier and he was about to take part in the biggest fight of his career. He didn't quite have the mental skillset like McGregor did back then and he let that get to him.

Since their first fight, the American has been very honest about letting the emotions get the better of him, stating that he would get way too emotionally involved before fight night.

In the above clip when the two fighters are in the hotel lobby at the same time, you can hear the Irishman say: "Get ready to fall."

Poirier responds by saying: "A few days away my friend," before quickly turning to his team and saying: "Let’s get out of here."

McGregor being McGregor, he continued to stare at Poirier as he walked across the lobby and eventually headed to the exit.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

Read more: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3: UK Time, Date, Tickets, Betting Odds, Location And More

Mental war-game won by Conor McGregor, and that came to fruition come fight night, too.

Little did Poirier know; he would suffer one of the biggest losses in his career at the grandest stage of them all. He would have to wait seven years to get revenge and finally win against McGregor.

As UFC 264 fast approaches, will McGregor come out on top? Or will The Diamond get revenge a second time?

The fight will be broadcast on Sunday at 3:00am in the UK. Are you Team McGregor or Team Poirier?

News Now - Sport News