As WWE prepares to return to its pre-COVID touring schedule next week, it has been reported that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw has actually already been filmed.

The July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown next week will be the first main roster TV show with fans in attendance since the March 9 episode of Monday Night Raw last year, and in preparation for this, WWE has pre-taped next week's Raw.

SmackDown later on this week will be live for the Yuengling Center, but this will be the final live show at the ThunderDome, as POST Wrestling is reporting that next week's Raw was actually taped yesterday.

The report didn't reveal any spoilers for the tapings, but the following matches have already been announced for the show by WWE:

Sheamus (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo - United States Championship

Ricochet vs. John Morrison - Falls Count Anywhere

AJ Styles vs. Ivar

Omos vs. Erik

Omos' match with Erik on Monday Night Raw next week will be his first televised singles match for the company, and considering how well he's been protected in tag team matches thus far, it'll be interesting to see how the former basketballer fares on his own.

Next week's episode of Monday Night Raw is not only the final WWE main roster show at the ThunderDome, but it's also the go-home show from the Red Brand ahead of next weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

