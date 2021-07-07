Nintendo Switch OLED: How To Pre-Order

Many gaming fans were shocked by the sudden announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED and we have all the pre-order details you need to know if you want to buy before release.

The new handheld console will be compatible with all current Nintendo Switch games and brings a lot of new features, as well as a lot more power in the console.

What is even more exciting is the fact that fans will not have to wait long at all for the console to come out as it will be released in late 2021.

There is no doubt that there will be a lot of demand for this console, so pre-ordering might be the best way to make sure that you do get the console as soon as possible.

Can I pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED?

We do know that you will be able to pre-order the new handheld console. However, with it only being recently announced that the console will be released, details around pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch OLED have not been revealed yet.

When they are revealed we will provide all the information right here.

Where can I pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED from?

When the console is available for pre-order it will definitely be available from sites like Amazon, Game and Argos.

This is obviously very exciting news for players and an OLED screen coming to Nintendo Switch is also huge news as it shows that they are really trying to be one of the best forms of gaming out there.

The OLED screen uses less power due to the way it works and this means that it should last a lot longer for gamers.

Not only that, but it also has a lot of great new features like a new adjustable stand and 64GB of install storage.

It is definitely a fun time to be a fan of a handheld console, and with great games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate available, gamers should be getting their hands on the Switch OLED when it is released.

Hopefully we will see more details revealed very soon as anticipation is building for the release of the console.

